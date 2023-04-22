UrduPoint.com

Governor, CM, Political Figures Offer Eid Prayer At Eidgah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Governor, CM, political figures offer Eid prayer at Eidgah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mohammad Azam Khan and leaders of different political parties offered the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Eidgah, here on Saturday.

Following the prayer, everyone mingled and exchanged Eid greetings. The prayer was also attended by members of the provincial caretaker cabinet, Chief Secretary (CS) Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Commissioner Mohammad Zubair, Mayor Haji Zubair Ali and civil officers.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister, Kamran Khan Bangash along with other party workers also offered Eid prayer at Eidgah.

Talking to reporters, he extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to people, marking the Eid event as a symbol of peace and unity.

Finance Secretary (FS) Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan and Dr Naveedullah Khan with their friends and family members were also present at Eidgah and offered Eid prayer.

Strict security arrangements were also made at Eidgah.

