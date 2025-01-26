- Home
Governor, CM Sindh Attended Wedding Ceremony Of Former JUI Senator Khalid Mehmood Soomro Son
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Tesuri, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senior Provincial Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon, Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, MPA Nisar Ahmad Khoro, Political Secretary MPA Larkana Jameel Ahmed Soomro and other MPAs of Sindh Provincial Assembly members on Sunday at Larkana bypass road.
They attended wedding ceremony of JUI Sindh General Secretary Rashid Mahmood Soomro's younger brother Shafiqur Rehman Soomro and congratulated them.
MPAs and others participated on the occasion.
