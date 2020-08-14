Governor, CM Sindh visit Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with others visited the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the great leader on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, on Friday.

The Governor of Sindh and the CM Sindh also laid floral wreaths and offered fateha for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam.

They also prayed for the development and prosperity and establishment of ever-lasting peace in the country.

In their remarks penned down in the visitors' book, they paid glowing tributes to the great leader of the sub-continent.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani was also present on the occasion.