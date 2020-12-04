UrduPoint.com
Governor, CM Visit Jamili House, Condole Zafarullah Jamali's Death

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday visited Jamali house in Rohjan Jamali and offered condolences with Balochistan Minister for Transport Mir Muhammad Umar Khan Jamal on death of his father Mir Zafarullah Jamali.

Governor Balochistan and Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan were accompanied by provincial ministers including Muhammad Aslam Bhotani, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Mitha Khan Kakar, Dostain Khan Domki, Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Adviser to CM for Labour and Manpower Muhammad Khan Lehri, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Naseebullah Marri,Mansab Khan Jhakarani, Abdul Ghafoor Lehri, and Sardarzada Sardar Khan Rind.

They condoled with Mir Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali on death of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.

