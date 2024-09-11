Open Menu

Governor, CM Visit Mazar-e-Quaid On His 76th Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with members of the provincial cabinet visited Mausoleum of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid homage to him on his 76th death anniversary.

Kamran Khan Tessori and Syed Murad Ali Shah offered Fateha and laid floral wreaths on the shrine and prayed for the prosperity and development of the country and the province.

They also penned comments on visitors' book to pay tribute to Quaid on his struggle for creation of separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub Continent.

Speaking to media after paying homage to the father of the nation, Sindh Governor said there was dire need to follow Quaid's principles of unity, firmness and discipline so that country could be taken to the right track.

He said Quaid was a brave and principled leader who always remained committed to democratic principles throughout his life.

He said as per Quaid's ideology, extremism has no place in the country.

Governor Tessori said present government was determined to make the country Quaid's Pakistan.

