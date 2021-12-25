Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday visited Mazar-e-Quaid and paid tremendous tributes to Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his 145th birthday anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday visited Mazar-e-Quaid and paid tremendous tributes to Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his 145th birthday anniversary.

They laid a wreath at the mausoleum and offered fateha.

They also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also inked their impressions in the visitors book.