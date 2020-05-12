UrduPoint.com
Governor Committed To Provide Safe Drinking Water To People

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:20 PM

Governor committed to provide safe drinking water to people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said it was his life-long dream and objective to provide clean and safe drinking water to the people.

Speaking at the inauguration of a water filtration plant set up by Sarwar Foundation at the Deputy Commissioner Officer here, the Governor said that he was working on the Aab-e-Pak Authority project for the past one-and-a-half-year since Prime Minister Imran Khan directed him to lead the project and ensure provision of safe drinking water to people across Punjab.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that he was committed to provide the basic human necessity to all people in the province. He regretted that some black sheep tried to create hurdles in providing clean drinking water to people.

Sarwar Foundation Vice-Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar and District Administration Officials were also present on the occasion.

However, the Punjab Governor said he would not accept any lame excuses for delay in providing safe drinking water to people.

Sarwar regretted that the procedural snags had almost wasted two long years to keep the authority limping otherwise some 20 million people would now be able to switch to safe and clean drinking water.

The Governor advised the "provincial bureaucracy" to abstain from throwing a spanner in the works 'Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority' as it was created to provide safe drinking water to people at their doorstep in Punjab.

