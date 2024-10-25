Open Menu

Governor Condemns Attack On Darazinda Check Post In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Governor condemns attack on Darazinda check post in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) check post in Darazinda Dera Ismail Khan, terming it an act of anti-Pakistan elements.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Governor Kundi said that incidents like the Darazinda attack are intolerable and reflect the persistent threat posed by terrorists.

He emphasized that these groups have made life unbearable for the citizens.

He also extended prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.

APP/ash

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Martyrs Shaheed Dera Ismail Khan Faisal Karim Kundi Post

Recent Stories

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

12 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

12 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

12 hours ago
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

12 hours ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

12 hours ago
 Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National ..

Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament

12 hours ago
 Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a y ..

Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year

12 hours ago
 PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: M ..

PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik

12 hours ago
 Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan