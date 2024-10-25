Governor Condemns Attack On Darazinda Check Post In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) check post in Darazinda Dera Ismail Khan, terming it an act of anti-Pakistan elements.
He expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs.
Governor Kundi said that incidents like the Darazinda attack are intolerable and reflect the persistent threat posed by terrorists.
He emphasized that these groups have made life unbearable for the citizens.
He also extended prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.
