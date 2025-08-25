Open Menu

Governor Condemns Attack On FC Fort In Hangu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Governor condemns attack on FC Fort in Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out by extremists from India on the Federal Constabulary (FC) fort in Hangu, which resulted in the martyrdom of three FC personnel.

In his statement, the Governor paid glowing tribute to the martyrs, praying for the elevation of their ranks and patience for the bereaved families. He also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

Governor Kundi praised the courage of the FC, saying that the security forces bravely foiled the terrorist assault. “We salute the bravery and sacrifice of the martyred personnel. Their sacrifices will never go in vain,” he affirmed.

