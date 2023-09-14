Open Menu

Governor Condemns Attack On Hafiz Hamadullah

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Governor condemns attack on Hafiz Hamadullah

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Thursday strongly condemned attack on central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and former senator Hafiz Hamadullah in Mastung

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Thursday strongly condemned attack on central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and former senator Hafiz Hamadullah in Mastung.

He urged all the law enforcement agencies to arrest the elements involved in the attack as soon as possible and bring them to justice.

The governor directed to provide all medical facilities to Hafiz Hamdullah and other injured.

He prayed for early recovery of all injured including Hafiz Hamadullah.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Balochistan Governor Mastung All

Recent Stories

Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

2 minutes ago
 UN organizes eight of 12 dialogues about sustainab ..

UN organizes eight of 12 dialogues about sustainable development in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%

1 minute ago
 Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure ..

Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure in UAE

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

11 minutes ago
 PM for expediting PIA privatization process

PM for expediting PIA privatization process

8 minutes ago
AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitu ..

AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitute couples

8 minutes ago
 OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan ..

OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan A Baidaulet

3 minutes ago
 BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as gi ..

BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as girls gain first, 3rd position

8 minutes ago
 Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

4 minutes ago
 President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance c ..

President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance claim with 8 years' profit

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive g ..

Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive growth for enduring development ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan