Governor condemns attack on Hafiz Hamadullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Thursday strongly condemned attack on central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and former senator Hafiz Hamadullah in Mastung.

He urged all the law enforcement agencies to arrest the elements involved in the attack as soon as possible and bring them to justice.

The governor directed to provide all medical facilities to Hafiz Hamdullah and other injured.

He prayed for early recovery of all injured including Hafiz Hamadullah.