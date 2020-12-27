UrduPoint.com
Governor Condemns Attack On Security Forces In Harani

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 08:20 PM

Governor condemns attack on security forces in Harani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Shahrag area of Harnai district on Sunday.

In a statement, he said the elimination of terrorism, was only possible with the unity of the nation.

Governor Yasinzai said the blood of the security forces would not be wasted. He expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He urged law enforcement agencies to take immediate steps to arrest those suspects involved in the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

