Governor Condemns Blast Incident Of Pishin, Killa Saifullah

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar strongly condemned both incidents of blasts in Pishin and Killa Saifullah which left several bodies and the injured on Wednesday.

He said that no one would be allowed to sabotage the law and order situation in the province.

The Governor also directed concerned officials to take timely and immediate action against the anti-peace elements disrupting the peaceful process of the general election and thwart the nefarious design of those who spread fear and panic in the society.

He also instructed the concerned of Health Department to provide the best medical facilities to the injured of Pishin and Killa Saifullah blasts.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal abode with peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved families.

