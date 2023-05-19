UrduPoint.com

Governor Condemns Blast Near JI's Leader Siraj-ul Haq's Convoy

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Governor condemns blast near JI's leader Siraj-ul Haq's convoy

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar strongly condemned the explosion near Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Siraj-ul-Haq's convoy in Zhob on Friday, He said that the relevant authorities would take steps to review all aspects of the incident and our war against all kinds of terrorism would continue until the complete achievement of peace and harmony

He said that terrorism was actually the name of a mentality based on terror and horror, which could only be eradicated through national unity and agreement.

Governor Balochistan expressed good wishes for Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq.

