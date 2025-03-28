Governor condemns firing incident at Misbahuddin residence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday condemned the firing incident at the residence of Misbahuddin, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Peshawar Division.

The Governor expressed his concerns over the tragic event and contacted the Inspector General of Police to ensure the swift arrest of the individuals involved in the shooting.

Governor Kundi described the incident at the residence of the PPP Peshawar Division President as highly alarming.

He expressed gratitude that Misbahuddin and his family remained unharmed in the attack.

The Governor further emphasized that the police must ensure the protection of both the PPP leadership and the general public’s safety at all costs.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Advocate Wali Khan Afridi, the father of President Peoples Students Federation KP Rashid Khan Afridi.

The Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.