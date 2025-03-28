Open Menu

Governor Condemns Firing Incident At Misbahuddin Residence

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Governor condemns firing incident at Misbahuddin residence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday condemned the firing incident at the residence of Misbahuddin, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Peshawar Division.

The Governor expressed his concerns over the tragic event and contacted the Inspector General of Police to ensure the swift arrest of the individuals involved in the shooting.

Governor Kundi described the incident at the residence of the PPP Peshawar Division President as highly alarming.

He expressed gratitude that Misbahuddin and his family remained unharmed in the attack.

The Governor further emphasized that the police must ensure the protection of both the PPP leadership and the general public’s safety at all costs.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Advocate Wali Khan Afridi, the father of President Peoples Students Federation KP Rashid Khan Afridi.

The Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.

Recent Stories

Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of ..

Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..

52 seconds ago
 Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation ..

Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR

1 minute ago
 Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmar ..

Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO

16 minutes ago
 UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 inju ..

UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..

16 minutes ago
 Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024 ..

Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to hi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..

1 hour ago
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorro ..

Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow

1 hour ago
 DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Aud ..

DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition ..

Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards

2 hours ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultura ..

Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme

3 hours ago
 LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance faci ..

LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan