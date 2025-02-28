Open Menu

Governor Condemns Jamia Haqqania Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Governor condemns Jamia Haqqania Blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday condemned the blast at Jamia Haqqania, Akora Khattak Nowshera.

The Governor has taken immediate notice of the blast at Jamia Haqqania and has sought a detailed report from senior officials.

Expressing his concern, Governor Kundi conveyed his best wishes to Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani and others injured at the incident.

He condemned the attack, calling it a conspiracy by anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan forces.

Criticizing the provincial government, Governor Kundi questioned how long the province would continue to suffer due to the incompetence of the authorities and KP government.

He emphasized that it was crucial to rid the province of rulers who had facilitated the presence of terrorists in the province.

