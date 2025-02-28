Governor Condemns Jamia Haqqania Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday condemned the blast at Jamia Haqqania, Akora Khattak Nowshera.
The Governor has taken immediate notice of the blast at Jamia Haqqania and has sought a detailed report from senior officials.
Expressing his concern, Governor Kundi conveyed his best wishes to Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani and others injured at the incident.
He condemned the attack, calling it a conspiracy by anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan forces.
Criticizing the provincial government, Governor Kundi questioned how long the province would continue to suffer due to the incompetence of the authorities and KP government.
He emphasized that it was crucial to rid the province of rulers who had facilitated the presence of terrorists in the province.
Recent Stories
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan
DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024
ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students
UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future
ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan
UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..
South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘School engagement session’ about vaccination' course1 minute ago
-
Arsalan reviews municipal facilities being provided during ramazan1 minute ago
-
Governor condemns Jamia Haqqania Blast1 minute ago
-
Gilani stresses enhanced Pakistan-Ireland cooperation in key sectors11 minutes ago
-
CM Murad congratulates graduates of 2nd Senior Management Course11 minutes ago
-
Emergency imposed in hospitals after blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania mosque: Commissioner11 minutes ago
-
HEC Women's handball intervarsity championship concluded21 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns Dr. Aafia case till Thursday21 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of serious threats to tomato cultivation in Sindh due to pest infestations, diseases21 minutes ago
-
5 dead in traffic accident on M2 near Chakwal21 minutes ago
-
SC grants time to Punjab gov't in bails cases of Aalia Hamza, Shehryar Afridi21 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns PTI's plea for judicial commission31 minutes ago