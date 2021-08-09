Governor condemns killing of custom officials in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Monday strongly condemned the killing of three custom officials in district DI Khan and termed it a cowardly act by anti-state elements.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and prayed eternal peace for the departed souls. The Governor sympathized with the bereaved families and also prayed courage to bear the loss with fortitude.