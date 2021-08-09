UrduPoint.com

Governor Condemns Killing Of Custom Officials In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Governor condemns killing of custom officials in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Monday strongly condemned the killing of three custom officials in district DI Khan and termed it a cowardly act by anti-state elements.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and prayed eternal peace for the departed souls. The Governor sympathized with the bereaved families and also prayed courage to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor

Recent Stories

Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First ..

Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First Production Base in Pakistan, ..

22 minutes ago
 24,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

24,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

27 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi enthusiastically ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi enthusiastically hosts the online Azadi Festiva ..

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber launches online tool to identify exp ..

Dubai Chamber launches online tool to identify export gaps in promising markets

42 minutes ago
 Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

46 minutes ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.