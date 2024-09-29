Open Menu

Governor Condemns Killing Of Laborers In Panjgur

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday condemned the brutal killing of seven laborers from Punjab in Panjgur district of Balochistan.

The Governor expressed his deep sorrow over this heinous act, calling it an attack against humanity.

Governor Kundi offered prayers for the elevation of the victims' souls and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

He also wished for the swift recovery of the injured laborers.

"This despicable act against innocent workers is a grave affront to humanity," said Faisal Karim Kundi.

He urged the Balochistan government to ensure that those responsible for this inhuman act are brought to justice.

During this time of grief, the Governor expressed solidarity with the mourning families, saying, "I share in the sorrow of these families. I am deeply saddened by the killing of innocent laborers. May Allah grant patience and solace to the families of the victims."

