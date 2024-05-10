Governor Condemns Killing Of Labourers In Gwadar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel on Friday strongly condemned the killing of innocent labourers in Gwadar area of Balochistan.
In statement issued here, he said that in every civilized society of the world, labourers have a fundamental role in the construction and development of the areas and the killing of workers was a crime saying that in fact, it was the murder of a sponsor of an entire family.
He directed all the law enforcement agencies to arrest those anti-peace elements involved in the terrorist incident as soon as possible and bring them to justice.
The Governor Balochistan expressed solidarity and condolence with the bereaved families of the laborers killed in Gwadar.
