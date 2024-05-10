Open Menu

Governor Condemns Killing Of Labourers In Gwadar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Governor condemns killing of labourers in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel on Friday strongly condemned the killing of innocent labourers in Gwadar area of Balochistan.

In statement issued here, he said that in every civilized society of the world, labourers have a fundamental role in the construction and development of the areas and the killing of workers was a crime saying that in fact, it was the murder of a sponsor of an entire family.

He directed all the law enforcement agencies to arrest those anti-peace elements involved in the terrorist incident as soon as possible and bring them to justice.

The Governor Balochistan expressed solidarity and condolence with the bereaved families of the laborers killed in Gwadar.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Balochistan World Governor Gwadar Family All

Recent Stories

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make ..

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..

39 minutes ago
 SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

4 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

4 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

9 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

18 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

18 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

18 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

18 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan