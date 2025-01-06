Open Menu

Governor Condemns Killing Of Two Cops In Lakki

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of two police officers in Lakki Marwat.

In a statement issued here, the governor paid tribute to the sacrifices made by security forces, particularly the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, in maintaining peace and security in the region.

He emphasized that the sacrifices of law enforcement personnel will never be forgotten.

Governor Kundi prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, praying for their strength and patience during this difficult time.

He reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating the menace of terrorism and ensuring the safety of citizens. "The sacrifices of our security forces are a testament to their unwavering dedication to protecting the nation," he said.

