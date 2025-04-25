Open Menu

Governor Condemns Pahalgam Incident, Indian Allegations Against Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Governor condemns Pahalgam incident, Indian allegations against Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has strongly condemned the Pahalgam incident in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and rejected Indian allegation against Pakistan by terming it as baseless.

According to Governor House spokesperson, Kamran Tessori said the Indian allegations are contrary to reality and making accusations before investigation is an irresponsible move.

The Sindh Governor said that accusing Pakistan without evidence has become old habit of Indian regime.

Tessori said that India always become blinded by its hostility towards Pakistan to cover up the killing of innocent people which is a failure of its regime.

The Governor said Pakistan is a peaceful but dignified state, in case of any aggression, a befitting reply will be given to the enemies.

