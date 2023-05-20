UrduPoint.com

Governor Condemns Zarghun Terrorist Attack

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a check-post of the security forces in Zarghun area of Balochistan.

He said the soldiers of our security forces thwarted nefarious designs of terrorists by sacrificing their precious lives.

The Punjab governor expressed his condolences with the families of the martyrs and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the martyrs a place in His mercy and give patience and grace to the bereaved.

