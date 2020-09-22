Governor condolences death of journalists' mother

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday condoled the death of mother of three journalists Hafiz Tariq Mehmood, Arif Mehmood and Asif Mehmood.

In his message, the Governor expressed his grief and sorrow and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

He also prayed for patience and courage to the grieved family to bear the loss.

He said a mother is a great personality on the earth, her affection, love and devotion to her children is unmatched.