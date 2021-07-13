Governor condoles death of father-in-law of Dr Waqar Ch

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visited the residence of former Director news APP Dr Waqarullah Chaudhary here at Falcons Complex on Tuesday to condole the death of his father-in-law, Azhar-ul-Haq.

The governor remained there for quiet sometime and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also recounted the memories of the life of Azhar-ul-Haq, who was also the brother of former president of Pakistan Gen Zia-ul-Haq.

Brig (retd) Azhar Mahmood, Mian Saeed Deraywala, Muhammad Asif, Pir Saddam Shah, Pir Muhammad Hussain Shah,Mrs Dr Waqarullah Chaudhry, Ahmed Waqar and other members of the deceased family were also present.