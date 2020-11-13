UrduPoint.com
Governor Condoles Death Of Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Governor condoles death of Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Peshawar Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth.

The governor extended his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family.

He prayed the Almighty to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

The governor also expressed his heartfelt condolence to Judges and lawyers on this irreparable loss of their senior colleague.

