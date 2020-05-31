Governor condoles death of Prof. Dr. Hasina Khatun

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of prominent educationist Prof. Dr. Hasina Khatun.

In a condolence message, the Governor said that Prof. Hasina Khatun was a very capable teacher in her field.

As a founding faculty member, he played a significant role in the formation of Fast University Karachi Campus, he added.

The Governor Sindh further said that his services in the field of education will always be remembered.