Governor Condoles Death Of Saudi Princess Latifa Bint Abdulaziz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Saudi Princess Latufa bint Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The Governor conveyed his condolences to the royal family and the people of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Tessori also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.
Recent Stories
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISER declares HSSC annual examination 20243 minutes ago
-
Armed robbers loot citizen's house23 minutes ago
-
AIOU hosts consultative session on 'The Art of Parenting' Manual Training"23 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to mark International literacy day33 minutes ago
-
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case39 minutes ago
-
PML-N believes in dialogue, consultation: Rana Sanaullah43 minutes ago
-
Girl killed, three injured as roof caves in53 minutes ago
-
11 outlaws arrested1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers over 28 kg drugs; arrests four accused1 hour ago
-
TikTok enthusiast kills owner1 hour ago
-
Türkiye’s contracting sector realizes international projects totaling $11.2B in Jan-Aug1 hour ago
-
Organ trafficking group abduct labourer, allegedly remove kidney1 hour ago