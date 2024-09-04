Governor condoles death of Saudi Princess Latifa bint Abdulaziz

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Saudi Princess Latufa bint Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Governor conveyed his condolences to the royal family and the people of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Tessori also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.