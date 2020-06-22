Governor condoles deaths of Talib Johri, Nisar Siddiqi

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over death of famous scholar Allama Talib Johri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over death of famous scholar Allama Talib Johri.

In a condolence message, Imran Ismail also condoled the demise of Vice Chancellor Institute of business Administration Sukkur, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqi.

The Sindh Governor prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.