UrduPoint.com

Governor Condoles Demise Of Balakh Sher Mazari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Governor condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of senior politician, former caretaker Prime Minister Sardar Balakh Sher Mazari at the age of 94.

In a condolence message here on Friday night, he said that Balakh Sher Nazari was a man of principle.

Balighur Rehman prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant sustenance to the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Punjab Balakh Sher Mazari Man Family Sad

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

1 hour ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

1 hour ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

1 hour ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

1 hour ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

1 hour ago
 G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ba ..

G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.