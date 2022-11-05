Governor condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of senior politician, former caretaker Prime Minister Sardar Balakh Sher Mazari at the age of 94.

In a condolence message here on Friday night, he said that Balakh Sher Nazari was a man of principle.

Balighur Rehman prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant sustenance to the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with equanimity.