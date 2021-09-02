UrduPoint.com

Governor Condoles Demise Of Kashmiri Freedom Fighter Syed Ali Gilani

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Thursday expressed profound grief over the demise of Kashmir Hurriat leader, Syed Ali Gilani.

In a condolence message, the Governor expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family and Kashmiri people over the demise of Gilani and prayed for eternal peace to the deceased and courage for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

Shah Farman said with the demise of Syed Ali Gilani, the Kashmiri people have lost a brave and selfless senior leader. The matchless services of Gilani for the liberation of Kashmir and its people would be long remembered, he added.

