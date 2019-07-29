UrduPoint.com
Governor Condoles Demise Of Late President Ghulam Ishaq's Wife

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:48 PM

Governor condoles demise of late President Ghulam Ishaq's wife

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Shah Farman Monday visited the resident of Finance Minister KP Taimour Saleem Khan Jhagra here at his residence and expressed grief over the demise of late President Ghulam Ishaq Khan's wife who passed away the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Shah Farman Monday visited the resident of Finance Minister KP Taimour Saleem Khan Jhagra here at his residence and expressed grief over the demise of late President Ghulam Ishaq Khan's wife who passed away the other day.

She was the grandmother of Taimour Saleem Jhagra. The governor remained there for sometime, offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for members of the bereaved family.

He was accompanied by Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai and Provincial Minister for Environment, Ishtaiq Urmar.

