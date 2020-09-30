Governor condoles demise of mother of Jamshed Baghwan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Shah Farman on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of mother of Bureau Chief, Express news, Jamshed Baghwan.

In a condolence message, he expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.