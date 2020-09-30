UrduPoint.com
Governor Condoles Demise Of Mother Of Jamshed Baghwan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:14 PM





PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Shah Farman on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of mother of Bureau Chief, Express news, Jamshed Baghwan.

In a condolence message, he expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

More Stories From Pakistan

