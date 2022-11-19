UrduPoint.com

Governor Condoles Demise Of Mufti Rafi Usmani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 01:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani who passed away in Karachi on Friday night.

In a message issued here, Balighur Rehman condoled with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

The governor said Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani was a religious scholar of high calibre and his services for religion islam will always be remembered.

