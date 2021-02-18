UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Condoles Demise Of Senator Mushahid Ullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Governor condoles demise of Senator Mushahid Ullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Thursday expressed grief over the demise of senior parliamentarian, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan.

In a message issued here, KP Governor prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Family

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 hour ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

50 minutes ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

50 minutes ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

50 minutes ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

50 minutes ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.