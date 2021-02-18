Governor condoles demise of Senator Mushahid Ullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Thursday expressed grief over the demise of senior parliamentarian, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan.

In a message issued here, KP Governor prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.