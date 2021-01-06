(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of wife of renowned columnist and businessman, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

In a condolence message issued here on Thursday, Governor Shah Farman expressed his sympathies with Zia Sarhadi and other members of the bereaved family.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to grant patience to the family members to bear this great loss and rest in eternal peace the departed soul.