Governor Condoles Martyrdom Of Two Security Officials In North Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:45 PM

Governor condoles martyrdom of two security officials in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on a security check post in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan and expressed condolence over the martyrdom of two soldiers.

In a condolence statement, he said that his prayers and condolences go out to the families of our brave soldiers martyred in North Waziristan.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience of the bereaved family members. Governor Shah Farman said the entire nation stood behind all our security forces as they continued to lay down their lives for the safety and security of the country.

