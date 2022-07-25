Governor condoles murder of Secretary PBC

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the killing of Secretary Punjab Bar Council (PBC) Ashraf Rahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the killing of Secretary Punjab Bar Council (PBC) Ashraf Rahi.

In a condolence message here on Monday, the governor Punjab prayed that may Allah Almighty grant higher ranks in Jannat to the departed soul and grant courage and sustenance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.