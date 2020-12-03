Governor condoles on death of Ex, Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

In a message of condolence, he also extended his sympathy to the bereaved family.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.