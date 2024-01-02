Open Menu

Governor Condoles Over Death Of Former CJ PHC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Tuesday condoled over the death of former Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Qaisar Rasheed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Tuesday condoled over the death of former Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Qaisar Rasheed.

In a condolence message issued here, the KP Governor prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali Family

Recent Stories

Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bur ..

Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bureau to curb freedom sentiments ..

4 minutes ago
 Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing commi ..

Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing committee for civil award

4 minutes ago
 Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab throu ..

Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab through Domicile Management System

4 minutes ago
 Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

2 minutes ago
 Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

2 minutes ago
 PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhr ..

PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhro

2 minutes ago
PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS sea ..

PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS seats selection

2 minutes ago
 Property dispute claims life of two real sisters i ..

Property dispute claims life of two real sisters in Rajoia

2 minutes ago
 Ashrafi optimistic of polio eradication during cur ..

Ashrafi optimistic of polio eradication during current year

2 hours ago
 NPA delegation acknowledges Lahore Police excellen ..

NPA delegation acknowledges Lahore Police excellence in meeting with CCPO

2 hours ago
 SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification c ..

SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification case on Jan 4

2 hours ago
 PU declares results

PU declares results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan