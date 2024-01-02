Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Tuesday condoled over the death of former Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Qaisar Rasheed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Tuesday condoled over the death of former Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Qaisar Rasheed.

In a condolence message issued here, the KP Governor prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.