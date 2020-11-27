UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Condoles Over Death Of Pir Sufaid Shah

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Governor condoles over death of Pir Sufaid Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Friday visited house of late Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard and offered condolences.

He also met with Syed Haroon Shah, the son and Editor of daily Wahdat and offered fateha for his father.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Family

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

8 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

18 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

22 minutes ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

2 minutes ago

KPPSC starts process of recruitment on over 650 va ..

2 minutes ago

Kitchen items' prices ease 0.92 pc

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.