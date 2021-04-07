Governor condoles over death of Prof. Habib Ahmad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has expressed grief over the demise of former Vice Chancellor Islamia College, Professor Dr. Habib Ahmad.

In a condolence message issued here on Wednesday, KP Governor prayed for eternal peace of departed soul. He also prayed for granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with courage.