UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Condoles Over Death Of Prof. Habib Ahmad

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Governor condoles over death of Prof. Habib Ahmad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has expressed grief over the demise of former Vice Chancellor Islamia College, Professor Dr. Habib Ahmad.

In a condolence message issued here on Wednesday, KP Governor prayed for eternal peace of departed soul. He also prayed for granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with courage.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Family

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

13 minutes ago

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

16 minutes ago

National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) ..

19 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

6 minutes ago

Pilot Killed as Turkish Military Fighter Crashes i ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.