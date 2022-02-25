Governor condoles over demise of Atta-ur-Rehman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has expressed sorrow over the demise of Group Editor Nai Baat and senior journalist, Atta-ur-Rehman.

In a condolence message issued here on Friday, KP Governor praised services of deceased and prayed to rest departed soul in eternal abode with peace.

He also prayed for granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.