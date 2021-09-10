Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman Thursday expressed profound sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist and analyst, Rahim Ullah Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman Thursday expressed profound sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist and analyst, Rahim Ullah Yousafzai.

In a condolence message issued here, the governor prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.

He also prayed Allah Almighty for granting courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with patience and equanimity.

The governor also lauded Rahim Ullah for his professionalism, credibility and accurate analysis and said that he was regarded as an institution of journalism due his experience and contributions.