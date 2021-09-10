UrduPoint.com

Governor Condoles Over Demise Of Yousafzai

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:51 AM

Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman Thursday expressed profound sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist and analyst, Rahim Ullah Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman Thursday expressed profound sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist and analyst, Rahim Ullah Yousafzai.

In a condolence message issued here, the governor prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.

He also prayed Allah Almighty for granting courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with patience and equanimity.

The governor also lauded Rahim Ullah for his professionalism, credibility and accurate analysis and said that he was regarded as an institution of journalism due his experience and contributions.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Family Sad

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

1 hour ago
 Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes aw ..

Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes away

2 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Comi ..

UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - Pre ..

21 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda o ..

Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - ..

31 minutes ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

2 hours ago
 Ulema, scholars call for following Holy Prophets' ..

Ulema, scholars call for following Holy Prophets' footsteps to emerge victorious ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.