Governor condoles sad demise of Shoaib Hashmi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of renowned literary figure and playwright Shoaib Hashmi.

In a condolence message issued here on Monday, he said late Shoaib Hashmi was a legend.

The Governor Punjab said the deceased rendered significant services in teaching, literature, drama writing and comic writing. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul the highest ranks in Jannah and grant courage and sustenance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.