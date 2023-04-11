(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday visited the residence of caretaker Chief Minister KP, Muhammad Azam Khan in Prang Babakhel area of Charsadda district to condole over the demise of his nephew, Umar Shehzad.

The Governor expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

The Governor prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and courage and patience for the family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Special Assistant to the caretaker CM, Malik Meher Ilahi, former Interior Secretary Akhtar Ali Shah and Shiraz Akram Bacha also accompanied the Governor.