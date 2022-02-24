Governor condoles with family of Capt Haider Abbas Shaheed

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday condoled with family of Capt Haider Abbas Shaheed during a visit to his residence here and offered fateha for the departed soul of Capt Haider Abbas Shaheed.

While talking to the family members of Capt Haider Abbas Shaheed, the Sindh Governor said that the sacrifices of martyred for protection of the country and the countrymen will always be remembered, said a statement.

He said that families of martyrs will never be left alone by the government.

It may be noted here that Capt Haider Abbas Shaheed embraced martyrdom during operation against terrorists at Kohlu Balochistan.