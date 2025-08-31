Governor condoles with family of martyred lawyer

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday visited the residence of slain lawyer Asim Kakakhel in Charsadda to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

The Governor expressed deep grief over the tragic incident and prayed for the elevation of the departed soul and patience for the family to bear the irreparable loss.

During the visit, the victim’s father urged that a judicial inquiry be conducted into the killing of his son.

Governor Kundi supported the demand, terming the murder of Asim Kakakhel as “highly condemnable and deeply regrettable.

”

He assured that the perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice and awarded exemplary punishment.

He added that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always stood with the oppressed, and in this hour of grief, the party’s leadership and workers fully share the pain of the bereaved family.

Provincial and local leaders of the PPP also accompanied the Governor during the condolence visit.