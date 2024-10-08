Governor condoles with family of martyred Lt. Col Ali Shaukat

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Tuesday visited the residence

of martyred Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat and condoled with

the family.

He also offered Fateha for the departed soul and said that services of Lt Col Ali Shaukat would

be remembered as he presented unprecedented sacrifice and embraced martyrdom while

fighting against militants in Waziristan.

He said that the nation had proud on the Pak army as it was defending the homeland at

all fronts.