Governor condoles with GDA leader Safdar Abbasi on death of Haji Munawar Abbasi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited the house of Grand Democratic Alliance leader Safdar Abbasi and offered condolence on the demise of former provincial minister for local government Haji Munawar Ali Abbasi, here on Friday.

The Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and bestow patience on his family to bear the loss, said a statement.

On this occasion, the Governor of Sindh said that the services of Haji Munawar Ali Abbasi will always be remembered.

Advisor to Governor Sindh Ali Junejo was also present on the occasion.