Governor Condoles With Gohar Inqilabi Over Demise Of Brother
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 10:20 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday visited the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Gohar Inqilabi in Swabi and offered fateha on the demise of his brother.
He prayed for the departed soul and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.
Later, the Governor visited Razar tehsil where he met the family of late PPP activist Mir Wali Khan.
He offered condolences to the deceased’s son and relatives and prayed for the elevation of the departed soul.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kundi said that Mir Wali Khan was a true PPP loyalist whose sacrifices and unwavering commitment to the party would always be remembered.
He added that his lifelong devotion and struggle would remain a guiding light for other workers.
APP/ash/
