Governor condoles with IGP KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Saturday expressed grief over the death of the brother of the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi in a traffic accident.

In a message of condolence, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman extended condolences to IG Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and other family members.

Governor expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family, forgiveness of the deceased and prayers of patience for the bereaved family.